Help is available for Statesville residents facing power disconnections

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just as a cold snap has our area in its grip, dozens of Statesville residents are having their power cut off today because they haven’t paid their bills. When raised at the city council meeting on Monday night, it caused much concern among council members, and a plea from city leaders for residents to ask for help before it’s too late.
“We are scheduled tomorrow to cut 200 people for power, heading into winter, COVID, we just can’t have our citizenry not paying their bills, but we also can’t have them with their not able to work right now and so forth, being in the dark,” said councilman John Stafford.
Other council members reacted strongly when they heard that statement.
“We were concerned that somebody was going to be left out in the cold, and that is not acceptable,” said Doris Allison, the representative for Ward 6.
Turns out the number of residents losing power is not 200, it’s more like 90. But before the lights go out and the cold creeps in in what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, city leaders say help is available.
“No number is a good number, but it is good to hear it’s less than 200, maybe 90,” said City Manager Ron Smith. “There are multiple avenues that a customer can go to to pursue utility assistance, one in particular has been approved through our City Council.”
The city has $100,000 that is there for the asking.
“United Way is using three of their agencies, I Care, Yokefellow, and Iredell Christian Ministries to help distribute the money to those that are impacted by COVID,” Smith added.
According to the City of Statesville, so far, about $12,000 of the $100,000 fund has been dispersed. Smith said that the City is working with the United Way to make the funds available to all residents who qualify for assistance. Applicants must live inside the city limits and confirm they have a past due utility bill caused by COVID-19 and have not received previous CARES Act funding for utility assistance. Funds are not restricted to only Statesville Utilities customers and can be used for payments to any utility that serves a qualified recipient.
Applications can be made at: I-Care, 1415 Shelton Ave., on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m; Iredell Christian Ministries, call for an appointment 704-924-6700, M-W, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Th., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., F, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.; and Yokefellow, call 704-872-7677 for an appointment, M-Th., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
City leaders just hope residents will ask, after all, they’ll lose the money at the end of the year.
“I hope people will take advantage of it, the ones that need it, we’re in the winter months, we don’t want to see no one out in the cold in this epidemic,” said Frederick Foster, the representative for Ward 3.
“Find the resources that are available to you. Don’t just sit there and wonder and let things continue to build up, we just can’t do that,” Allison added. “We are a city that has to function but working together we can make it happen, we all have a responsibility.”
“I would encourage our customers to not wait until they get a disconnect notice or disconnected. Take the opportunity to use the money that’s been allocated because that’s what it’s there for,” Smith added.
