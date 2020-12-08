Help is available for Statesville residents facing power disconnections

According to the City of Statesville, so far, about $12,000 of the $100,000 fund has been dispersed. Smith said that the City is working with the United Way to make the funds available to all residents who qualify for assistance. Applicants must live inside the city limits and confirm they have a past due utility bill caused by COVID-19 and have not received previous CARES Act funding for utility assistance. Funds are not restricted to only Statesville Utilities customers and can be used for payments to any utility that serves a qualified recipient.