Fallen Myrtle Beach officer posthumously awarded Medal of Honor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach officer killed in the line of duty was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on Tuesday.
The ceremony honoring the sacrifice of Ofc. Jacob Hancher took place during a Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.
Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Quinn and Suzanne Williams, the fallen officer’s mother, accepted the award on behalf of Hancher.
Williams took the opportunity to express her appreciation to the Grand Strand community for their support following her son’s death.
“It has really helped us to carry us through and build our strength, and we greatly, greatly, appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts,” Williams said.
Hancher was shot and killed in October while responding to a domestic call.
After a public funeral service in Myrtle Beach, Hancher was laid to rest in his hometown of Waldorf, Md.
