Concord Fire Department reports multiple cases of COVID-19

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department has multiple cases of COVID, a spokesperson confirmed.
The department has 14 quarantined and six in self-isolation.
A spokesperson for the Concord Fire Department said the City of Concord is following COVID-19 guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“As with all City of Concord employees, fire department personnel have adhered to this guidance and worked both internally and with our partners at CHA (Cabarrus Health Alliance) to follow contract tracing protocols,” a spokesperson said. “With 223 suppression certified personnel on staff, full fire protection and medical assistance within the City of Concord remains unhindered.”
