COLD tonight - but mild before week’s end!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to stick with us for a while longer.
As long as that is the case, we will continue to have dry weather. Rain should stay away now through the end of the week.
Tonight will be cold. We will drop to the mid-20s.
However, even as soon as tomorrow, we will be back to the mid-50s for highs.
It warms up even more from there. We will spend Thursday through the weekend in the low to mid-60s.
Rain will begin to be a possibility again this weekend.
For now, models are having a hard time figuring this one out.
One is bringing in a small rain chance late Saturday into early Sunday. Another one is completely different.
It brings in heavy rain from Sunday into Monday.
For now, just know there is a chance for rain late in the weekend and into next week.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.