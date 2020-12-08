CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Jennings said he immediately quarantined at home “several days ago” after learning that he had been exposed to the virus.
The police chief says he is feeling a bit fatigued, but other than that, he said he feels fine.
“I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home,” Jennings said. “Our community should rest easy knowing that daily CMPD operations will resume without interruption and be carried out by members of my executive staff.”
Jennings urges the public to continue to follow health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
“The virus has impacted far too many of us,” Jennings said.
