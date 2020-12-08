A closer look at the COVID-19 metrics for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and what it means

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board is expected to discuss returning to remote learning.
This comes one day after releasing its current COVID-19 metrics.
CMS is in the substantial community spread category for schools with cases.
Based on the metrics, more than 100 schools have a positive coronavirus case.
But when you look at the numbers, you’ll see there are no outbreaks at any one school.
Only about 0.1 percent of in-person students are positive and about 0.4 percent of staff are positive.
The highest number of cases at any school is four students testing positive at the Governors’ Village STEM Academy.
Two staff members at that school are also testing positive.
In other words, every other school in the district fewer than 6 cases per school between students and staff.
The reason the school board is considering a return to virtual learning is that according to the metrics if either the case rate or test positivity percentage is in the red zone for more than 14 days, the district is supposed to consider it.
They are now hitting 14 days of the case rate in the red zone.
