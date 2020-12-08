Armed man found shot near wrecked car in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with a pistol was found injured outside of a wrecked car Monday in Iredell County.
The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Deputies responded to the area of 2949 Old Mountain Road in Statesville.
Officers were told that a car had crashed into a field nearby. Deputies said they were told the occupant of the car was armed.
Officers found the male lying on the ground near the car, and they found a small pistol in his pocket.
Deputies say the scene was secured, along with a secondary location near the car.
Deputies are investigating, and say there is no threat to the community.
