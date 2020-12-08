Armed man found shot near wrecked car in Iredell County

By WBTV Web Staff | December 8, 2020 at 2:31 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 2:31 PM

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with a pistol was found injured outside of a wrecked car Monday in Iredell County.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to the area of 2949 Old Mountain Road in Statesville.

Officers were told that a car had crashed into a field nearby. Deputies said they were told the occupant of the car was armed.

Officers found the male lying on the ground near the car, and they found a small pistol in his pocket.

Deputies say the scene was secured, along with a secondary location near the car.

Deputies are investigating, and say there is no threat to the community.

