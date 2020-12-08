Above-average temperatures ahead after Tuesday’s temporary chill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the wake of yesterday’s frontal passage, a winter-like chill has gripped the WBTV viewing area.
Therefore, expect below-average high temperatures in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Tonight’s temperatures will take another nose-dive into the 20s before warmer air moves into the region providing for highs in the mid-50s by Wednesday afternoon.
Dry conditions will persist through the remainder of the work week as temperatures trend well-above-average - high temperatures will reach the lower 60s Thursday and Friday.
Our next round of wet weather could impact a portion of your weekend as the cold front sets its sights on the East Coast, however, forecast models aren’t on the same page about the timing rain in the Carolinas just yet. C
urrently, wet weather is more likely during the latter half of the weekend going into Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
