20-year-old woman reported missing from Gastonia home for five days

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old woman has been reported missing from a home in Gastonia for five days.
Police say Sparrah Leeann Bailey, 20, was reported missing from her Gastonia home on the morning of Dec. 2.
She is about 5′2″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has green/hazel eyes, wears dark colored eyeglasses and has shoulder-length hair that is mostly black and blue and police say she normally wraps it up.
She has a small gap between her two front teeth.
Anyone with information on Sparrah’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 704-886-6939 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
Crime Stoppers pays cash for a tip that helps to resolve a case.
