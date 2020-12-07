Toyota of N Charlotte explains which questions to ask before auto repairs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to auto repairs, it can be stressful from start to finish if you don’t choose the right provider and ask the right questions. Luckily for you, we’re here to help! Our Charlotte body shop is well-known and well-trusted throughout NC, and we’ve also worked with our auto repair techs to come up with a list of questions for you to ask your mechanic before you kick off the repair process. Check it out!
6 questions to ask your auto repair technician
Question 1: Can you tow to your shop?
Can your auto repair tech tow your vehicle to their shop? Not only will this help streamline the process in a big way, but it can also save you money. And on top of that, you know your N Charlotte Toyota is being transported by someone you trust to take care of it.
Question 2: How long will my auto repairs take?
You should always ask how long your auto repairs will take. After they’ve taken a look at your car and the damage to it, your techs should be able to give you an estimate of how long it’ll be in the shop. It won’t be a firm guarantee, of course, but it should give you an idea of whether or not you’ll need a rental car.
Question 3: Do you offer warranties?
Ask about warranties for both parts and labor so you can rest easier. At Toyota of N Charlotte, we offer a great selection of warranties to give you the peace of mind you deserve. These are also great for future buyers who might want a little more reassurance.
Question 4: What type of parts do you use?
What type of parts will your auto repair tech use on your vehicle? It’s critical to ask because if you’re not OK with aftermarket or used car parts on your ride, you need to make that clear from the get-go. At Toyota of N Charlotte, we only use OEM Toyota parts to keep your car a Toyota and offer you the highest level of reliability.
Question 5: Can you help me find a rental car?
Ask if your auto repair shop can assist you in finding a rental car. We’re paired with a rental agency to help you streamline your process and it can take a load off your shoulders if you have a little help with this step in the process.
Question 6: Will I get a written record when repairs are done?
A written record of repairs is great to have when your auto repairs are all wrapped up. Written records can come in handy both in the future when you need to reference them for other repairs, as well as to future owners should you decide to sell your N Charlotte Toyota.
