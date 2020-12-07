Spotty rain for the Piedmont, with scattered snow for the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue through this afternoon with spotty rain possible for the Piedmont, with scattered snow flurries for the NC mountains.
A Winter Weather Advisory continues through Tuesday morning for elevations above 3500 feet in Avery County.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 50 degrees in the Piedmont, to the lower 30s for the mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop Tuesday through Friday with a gradual warming trend through the week.
For the Piedmont, high temperatures will be in the lower 50s Tuesday, mid-50s on Wednesday with lower 60s Thursday and Friday.
The mountains will have highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s for Thursday and Friday.
Another round of scattered rain showers is possible for the weekend as a cold front will move into the region. Weekend high temperatures look to stay in the lower 60s.
Stay safe and warm!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
