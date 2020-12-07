Some NC mountain county schools to operate remotely, on a delay over anticipation of wintry weather

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in two of North Carolina’s mountain counties will either learn remotely or operate on a delay Monday as wintry mix is expected.
Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for in-person and WVA students Monday. Buses will travel on their regular routes.
“Due to some snow covered roads and the potential for additional snowfall in the early morning hours, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two hours delay,” Watauga County Schools posted. “If needed, teachers and staff may report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work.”
Avery County Schools will learn remotely Monday.
A First Alert was issued for Monday due to a wintry mix forecast in the mountains and spotty rain in the Charlotte area.
Watauga County Schools says district leaders will continue to monitor conditions and will communicate any changes before 7:30 a.m.
