S.C. police officer’s ‘quick response’ saves homeowner, pets during house fire

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina police officer’s quick actions saved the life of a homeowner and his pets Sunday night.
Pageland police officer N. Freeman was driving on E. McGregor Street just after 9:30 p.m. when he noticed smoke coming from the roof of a house.
According to the Pageland Police Department, Freeman jumped out of his car, knocked on the door and yelled for the homeowner, while contacting the fire department.
The officer woke the homeowner up and got him and his pets out safely.
“Officer Freeman’s quick observation, quick response, recognition of the severity of the emergency, immediate actions to get the homeowner(s) and pets out of the house resulted directly in saving a life,” the Pageland Police Department said in a statement. “Failure to act or action after delay could have led to a tragic outcome.”
