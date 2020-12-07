Rowan brickmaker reports larceny and property damage estimated at more than $1.6 million

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County brick making company is reporting a larceny with property damage estimated at more than $1.6 million.
The owners of Old Carolina Brick say someone broke into the company’s site on Old Beatty Ford Road and stole numerous items. The owners say they can’t be sure when the thefts occurred since the location is now being used for storage.
According to the report, the owner went to the property on Sunday and noticed that many items were missing and that there was evidence of a break-in.
Items taken included electrical distribution components, $250,000 worth of dryer trays, distribution boxes valued at $75,000, a crusher motor, electrical wiring worth $75,000, a $15,000 fork lift and a $40,000 Caterpillar loader, as well as switch hardware and other items.
The estimated value of the stolen property was $849,000, damage to the building was estimated at $885,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
