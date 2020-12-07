One-on-one with former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt on the proposed sales tax for mobility

After pitching the possibility of increasing both sales and property taxes in their second to last meeting, city staff recommended pursuing a one percent increase to the county-wide sales tax. During the task force meeting city staff estimated it would cost a family earning $60,000 per year an extra $180. It would raise a total of $6.6 billion over thirty years, enough to finance the estimated local cost of the project if the city is able to secure state and federal grants for the project.