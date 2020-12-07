Officer, suspect identified in officer-involved shooting near southwest Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte.
The shooting happened near a convenience store on Steele Creek Road about 3:30 a.m.
Police say the man was suspected of robbing the convenience store. They say he fired shots at officers. One CMPD officer fired back at the man. Police say the man left the convenience store and led police on a chase.
The chase ended when the man crashed the car he was driving into a utility pole on South Tryon Street. Police say the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and injuries from the car crash. No police officers were hurt in the encounter.
The CMPD officer who fired her weapon has been identified as Officer Samantha Thompson. Officer Thompson was hired on Oct. 15, 2012. She has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jemario Bernard Baldwin is currently being treated for a gunshot wound and injuries he sustained during the crash. He will be arrested and served his warrants once he has been released from the hospital.
Baldwin’s current warrants are Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer, 1st Degree Kidnapping, Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous weapon x2, Assault by Pointing a Gun, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Fleeing to Elude in a Motor Vehicle.
As is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
