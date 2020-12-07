Mecklenburg County judge tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County judge announced she has tested positive for coronavirus.
Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth T. Trosch said her positive test came back on Friday, Dec. 4. She says in the letter that she will be isolating at home until Dec. 13 at the direction of the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.
“I have participated in contact tracing and notified all persons identified as being at risk of exposure due to contact with me,” Trosch said.
The judge said courtrooms are cleaned on a daily basis and the Trial Court Administrator’s Office made arrangements over the weekend for additional cleaning and sanitizing of the areas she occupied last week.
Trosch said some court operations have been modified and the impacted parties have been notified. The court is working to find an emergency judge to cover cases that were scheduled before Trosch this week.
More than 46,000 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March.
“It is important that we all remain vigilant during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Trosch said. “It is imperative that we follow local and national health guidance, wear our masks, wash our hands and limit our interactions outside of our homes. "
