Lancaster man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child sex crimes, threats of violence

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for exploiting a teen girl, targeting another and threatening to kill a corporal.
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Damien James Clark pleaded guilty Monday to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of threatening the life, person, or family of a public employee.
On Aug. 15, 2018, investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an incident involving a 14-year-old girl in Waycross, Georgia, and a person living in Lancaster County.
The girl reported a person known to her as Damien Clark coerced her into sending a nude picture of herself via Snapchat, and he sent sexually explicit images to her in return.
During this time, Clark was arrested following a CyberTip from Facebook about a user uploading images of child pornography.
It was also revealed Clark targeted a 16-year-old girl in Virginia, threatened and harassed her via text messages, and sent her an unsolicited picture of his penis.
Investigators seized Clark’s cell phone and found his Snapchat account, text messages to the minor in Virginia, and images of child pornography.
Following his arrest, officials say Clark caused significant problems at the detention center.
Officials say he threatened to kill a corporal and his family, caused damage to his cell multiple times, threatened at least one other staff member at the detention center, and was found with a weapon.
Clark was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison, with credit for the 809 days he’s been in jail since his arrest.
He also forfeited his device and must register as a sex offender for life upon his release from South Carolina Department of Corrections.
