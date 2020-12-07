3 injured in shooting on West Boulevard in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured in a shooting on West Boulevard in Charlotte Monday evening.
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m.
CMPD officers responded to the scene and found one person who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken by Medic to the hospital.
The officers found that a second person had been shot, suffered non-life threatening injuries and took themselves to an area hospital.
Officers began canvassing the area for surveillance footage and witnesses.
About 45 minutes after the first call for service had come in, a third victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound showed up at an area hospital and said they had been shot at the West Boulevard scene.
Detectives are on scene investigating, and are asking for the public’s help in providing information.
Citizens can call in to Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600, provide information, remain anonymous, and earn up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the suspects in the case.
