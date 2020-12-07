Holiday decorating company says business booming during pandemic as people stay home for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been a hard year for many across the Carolinas and some families are trying to make the best of this holiday season. That’s one of the reasons The Christmas Team says their business is busier than ever this holiday season.
They say they’ve installed hundreds of thousands of lights already this holiday season.
“Especially this year with people being home, people want to light it up,” said owner, Tim Guercio.
The company’s been around for about five years. They install Christmas lights that are custom to each home. At the end of the season, they take them down and store them for their clients.
They say their business has grown each year, but 2020 seems to be busier than ever. Guercio thinks people are looking for a little extra holiday magic this year, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a long year. You have at least something to look forward to. We had crazy things going on,” said Guercio. “Everyone’s wanting to get their house decorated, they can’t see their friends and leave their house. But at least they can get it decorated and light it up like the Griswold’s.”
The Christmas Team says they’ve installed nearly 500,000 lights this year for more than 250 clients.
