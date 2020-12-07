A Healthy Treat For The Holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During the holiday there are so many sweet treats to eat, but if you’re trying to stick to a healthier diet, here’s a recipe you might want to try.
Sugar Plums
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup pitted dates (coarsely chopped)
- 1/2 cup toasted walnuts (coarsely chopped)
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup prunes (finely chopped)
- 1/4 cup toasted skinned hazelnuts (finely chopped)
- 2 tablespoons cherry preserves
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 cup sugar
Steps To Make It:
- Gather ingredients
- Place the chopped dates, prunes, cranberries, hazelnuts, and walnuts in the food processor. Pulse the mixture a few times
- Add the cherry preserves, cinnamon, and cloves, and pulse several more times until the mixture begins to come together. It should hold itself in a ball when you squeeze it between your fingers. You want to retain some of the coarse texture. Do not overprocess it into a sticky paste
- Roll the candy into small 1-inch balls. Then roll the balls in the granulated sugar until they are fully covered with the sugar
- Store the finished sugarplums in an airtight container between layers of waxed paper until you are ready to serve them. Sugarplums can be kept, refrigerated, for up to one month
- Enoy!
Recipe from The Sugar Plum Eats
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.