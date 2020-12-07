A Healthy Treat For The Holidays

By Callie Presley | December 7, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 12:43 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During the holiday there are so many sweet treats to eat, but if you’re trying to stick to a healthier diet, here’s a recipe you might want to try.

Sugar Plums

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup pitted dates (coarsely chopped)
  • 1/2 cup toasted walnuts (coarsely chopped)
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup prunes (finely chopped)
  • 1/4 cup toasted skinned hazelnuts (finely chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons cherry preserves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 cup sugar

Steps To Make It:

  • Gather ingredients
  • Place the chopped dates, prunes, cranberries, hazelnuts, and walnuts in the food processor. Pulse the mixture a few times
  • Add the cherry preserves, cinnamon, and cloves, and pulse several more times until the mixture begins to come together. It should hold itself in a ball when you squeeze it between your fingers. You want to retain some of the coarse texture. Do not overprocess it into a sticky paste
  • Roll the candy into small 1-inch balls. Then roll the balls in the granulated sugar until they are fully covered with the sugar
  • Store the finished sugarplums in an airtight container between layers of waxed paper until you are ready to serve them. Sugarplums can be kept, refrigerated, for up to one month
  • Enoy!

Recipe from The Sugar Plum Eats

