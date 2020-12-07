Frigid tonight, yet more sunshine for the rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clearing skies will develop for the Piedmont tonight with lingering snow flurries across the NC mountains.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s, so make sure you bundle up for Tuesday morning.
Sunny skies return for Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures around 50 degrees in the Piedmont to lower 30s for the mountains.
Wednesday through Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a nice warming trend. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-50s with lower 60s for Thursday and Friday.
The NC mountains will have highs in the 40s for Wednesday with lower 50s for Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will approach and move across the region this weekend bringing the chance for scattered rain showers; the NC mountains may have scattered snow showers.
High temperatures look to be in the lower 60s Saturday, and around 60 degrees for Sunday.
The mountains will have highs around 50 degrees for Saturday, with lower 40s for Sunday.
Enjoy the sunshine ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
