FIRST ALERT: Patchy rain and mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A series of quick-moving disturbances will drift across the region today, keeping our weather unsettled. There’ll be a wintry mix across the mountains – with accumulating snow likely at the ski resort level (above 3,500 feet) and a rain-snow-sleet mix in the lower elevations.
Outside of the mountains, patchy rain will dominate, though there is a chance for a little sleet to mix in with showers this afternoon, though roads will just be wet. With clouds and snow in the mountains, temperatures will hold in the 20s there and struggle to get out of the 40s outside of the High Country.
Snow showers will continue in the mountains tonight through the sky will clear out everywhere else and we’ll all fall back in the frigid 20s overnight.
Looking ahead, sunshine is forecast to return for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will hold close to 50° on Tuesday, followed by milder middle 50s midweek before we jump into the unseasonably warm 60s Thursday, Friday and over the weekend.
The next chance for any rain will come late Saturday, though at this point, this does not appear to be a very strong system, so with any luck, we’ll just get a couple of showers Saturday night. We’ll fine-tune the timing of that weekend front over the next few days, stay tuned.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
