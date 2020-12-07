Family, friends celebrate former Salisbury assistant fire chief with drive-by party on 97th birthday

By WBTV Web Staff | December 7, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 6:07 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former assistant Fire Chief with the Salisbury Police Department was given a very special birthday party.

Marvin Yost has lived an incredibly long life. He turned 97 years old on Monday.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, his family came up with the idea of having a drive-by party.

Friends and neighbors honked their horns to celebrate Marvin’s big day.

His granddaughter told WBTV’s David Whisenant it was a way their family could be together while being socially distant.

She said her grandfather is a real-life hero in Salisbury.

