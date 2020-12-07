Even with 8 players (5 starters) on the COVID list, the goal for the Carolina Panthers remains the same

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With 4 games to go, the Carolina Panthers are 2 games out of the final playoff spot in the NFC and with the news today of 8 players going on the COVID list, it is a long shot that they make the post season. But coach Matt Rhule says the goal of this team has not and will not change no matter who plays or the situation.
“I told the team today, there is no other agenda other than winning,” said coach Rhule. “I want us to go win games. We’ve done a lot this year to overcome injures, overcome COVID, hang in games that people thought we wouldn’t have a chance to win. Very simply, I want us to go win.”
Among the 8 players on the list, 5 are starters including wide receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Other starters include linebacker Shaq Thompson and 2 defensive tackles in Zach Kerr and Derrick Brown. Reserve offensive lineman Greg Little is also on the list.
We don’t know who is positive with COVID and who is on this list due to contact tracing so there is a chance some could come off this list and play this Sunday against Denver.
Some good news in the midst of this COVID bad news, running back Christian McCaffrey could return Sunday after missing the last 3 games with a shoulder injury.
“We have four games left and I feel really good right now,” said McCaffrey. “The biggest thing for me is to mentally stay in it, to physically stay in the best possible shape that I can so that when I am ready to go, I can produce. That’s the most important thing.”
Some might think with nothing on the line, that the team would shut McCaffrey down and let him heal up and get ready for next year. But coach says it goes back to winning being the ultimate goal.
“If someone is healthy and they’re able to go, I would think they would go,” said coach. “I just wouldn’t be able to look the fans in the eye if I said we are not going to try and win these games. I just think it’s our jobs to go out and play as hard as we can and try to be a great team for all the people that are watching.”
The Panthers hope to be back on the practice field Wednesday to start to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
