8 Carolina Panthers, including several key starters, added to reserve/COVID list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers placed several key players on the reserve/COVId list ahead of this weekend’s home game against the Denver Broncos.
Eight Panthers were added to the list, including offensive standouts D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.
First-round pick Derrick Brown, along with veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, were also added to the COVID list.
The addition of those four, plus defensive tackle Zach Kerr, tackle Greg Little, punter Michael Palardy and wide receiver Ishmael Hyman make 10 Panthers players on the COVID list within the past week.
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector remain assigned to the COVID list.
According to the Panthers, teams may not disclose whether a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive, and the difference will determine how much time players could miss.
The Panthers play the Broncos on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
The status of whether those players will be eligible has not been determined.
According to the Charlotte Observer, being added to the COVID list doesn’t necessarily rule the players out for Sunday’s game. They could be positive tests or just an exposure through contact tracing.
The Panthers are “hopeful” running back Christian McCaffrey will be back in the lineup after missing the past three games with a shoulder injury.
The Panthers had a bye this past weekend after losing 28-27 to the Vikings on Nov. 29.
