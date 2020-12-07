‘Could not have come at a worse time’: Local businesses temporarily close, citing COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many businesses in the Charlotte area are closing down temporarily, citing COVID-19 concerns as the primary reason.
For these businesses, the closures come during a pivotal shopping time during the holiday season.
Retail store 704 Shop, a Charlotte-branded store on Camden Road, announced it is closing its South End store for in-person shopping.
However, the store said it will continue to implement curbside pickup.
“Given the sharp rises in Covid-19 cases and our deep passion for our staff, we refuse to put profit over our people,” 704 Shop said on social media. “Furthermore, we care too much for our community to put more people at risk, regardless of what it means for us as business.”
Lost & Found, a female-focused lounge in South End, announced it is temporarily shutting down due to the virus. Lost & Found said it also had to lay off some of its staff during the holidays.
“Due to the current condition of the pandemic and the state in which we must operate responsibly..Lost and Found will be closed temporarily and until further notice,” it said in a statement. “We are devastated to have to lay off our staff once again especially before the holidays. This all could not have come at a worse time and this is truly heartbreaking, to say the least.”
Recently, Town Brewing, on Grandin Road, and Common Market, on Tremont Avenue, announced on social media they have shut down operations.
Both of those places announced they had a staff member test positive for coronavirus.
According to the Town Brewing announcement, that staff member “had minimal interaction with customers,” but does work closely with other staff.
The brewery will be closed for deep cleaning. The remaining employees will also be tested.
“We are working towards reopening, rest assured that we will be following guidelines established by the CDC and local health authorities,” staff wrote in the release.
The Common Market South End said they are closing Sunday and Monday to have the facility sanitized and for staff to get tested.
A social media post said they will reopen on Tuesday.
“We take this very seriously and we hope you understand this decision in these trying times,” according to Common Market. “The CM family has been incredibly supportive during the past 9 months, for which we are forever thankful.”
Customers say they’re glad to see businesses taking it into their own hands to close after a positive case.
“This is the climate we’re in now, so we have to make sure everybody is staying safe. If you have to stay home, go ahead and do so but seeing businesses take it into their own hands is a good thing to see,” said Kyle Johnson.
“I appreciate it because it feels like they’re looking out more for the safety of their customers versus just being able to stay open and make a profit,” added Brooke Beul.
Brad Snyder says the proactive measure keeps him as a repeat customer.
“It makes me feel good so those are the kind of businesses we want to support in the long run, for sure,” he added.
There have been several bars/breweries that have had to close over the last week.
They include Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, The Gin Mill, Sycamore, Thomas Street Tavern and The Workman’s Friend.
On Sunday, North Carolina reported its eighth-straight day record-high new COVID-19 cases with 6,400+. There are also 2,200 people hospitalized.
List of Charlotte businesses temporarily closed due to COVID-19:
- Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Yancey Road
- Thomas Street Tavern, Thomas Ave
- Gin Mill, S. Tryon Street
- Sycamore Brewing Company, Hawkins Street
- VBGB Beer Hall & Garden, Hamilton Street
- The Workman’s Friend, Central Avenue
- Town Brewing, Grandin Road
- Common Market, Tremont Avenue
- 704Shop, Camden Road
- Lost and Found, W. Bland Street
