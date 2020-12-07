Charlotte Firetruck, two cars struck by bullets in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | December 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated December 7 at 12:11 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Firetruck and two other cars were struck by bullets Monday morning in southwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are investigating the shooting that happened on Clanton Road near Barringer Drive.

One person in a Jeep was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police say no one with the Charlotte Fire Department was injured.

A shooter has not been located, according to police.

Detectives said they do not believe this case is an act of random violence; however, detectives do not believe the CFD firetruck was the intended target. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911.

