Boutique owner speaks about navigating pandemic restrictions during holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Britt Gooding, the owner of CLT Boutique, has had quite the experience opening a new storefront in the midst of a pandemic. Gooding’s South End boutique opened in July and is still going strong.
“It was not the grand opening I had imagined, but it’s still been great,” said Gooding in an interview with WBTV Monday night.
The business owner said she is still getting walk-in traffic at the store, but online sales are becoming more popular. She explained that prior to Black Friday, 90 percent of her sales came from in-person shoppers, but since Black Friday, most of her customers have been online shoppers.
“Black Friday hit and they just skyrocketed so we’re making several trips to the post office every day,” said Gooding.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in North Carolina and across the country, Gooding’s business remains open. Hand sanitizer and masks are available at the entrance to the boutique. The store owner said she makes sure to keep the shop clean and she does not let the storefront get crowded. She said she is taking the pandemic seriously and safety is a priority.
“I think it’s of utmost importance right now. I think if you’re not being smart and making smart decisions, sometimes that does mean closing temporarily or permanently,” said Gooding.
Across the city of Charlotte, some businesses have made the difficult decision to temporarily close as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.
Another South End retail spot, 704 Shop, announced Sunday it would be temporarily closing its storefront because of the rise in cases.
“Obviously this is a decision we have not taken lightly as the next few weeks are typically the busiest time of the entire year for us, especially for in-store shopping and our bottom line. However, given the sharp rises in Covid-19 cases and our deep passion for our staff, we refuse to put profit over our people,” wrote the shop in a message posted to Facebook.
Town Brewing Company in west Charlotte also announced a temporary closure Sunday after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The brewery announced that it will be testing it’s other staff members for the coronavirus.
“It’s definitely very challenging to close a business down at any time. In particular it’s very difficult right now as we’re moving into the slower months,” said Brian Quinn, director of brewery operations at Town Brewing.
Gooding said she too is forced to consider difficult business decisions every day during the pandemic.
“If I feel like I get to a point where I don’t think people are safe coming into my store, I will have to make that tough decision,” said the boutique owner.
She said she is thankful for the customers she’s had and encourages others to continue supporting local businesses.
“Truly we’re not gonna be here post-pandemic if people aren’t finding creative ways to support small business,” said Gooding.
