Beamer returns home to take ‘dream job’ at USC

“Leaving here 10 years ago was extremely difficult,” Beamer said. “I told my wife -- I’ll never forget having this conversation -- that if I ever wanted to be the head football coach at South Carolina, I felt we needed to leave to go to Virginia Tech at that time. And then ultimately come back. I don’t know if she believed me or not, but she went along. We’ve worked for 10 years to get back to this special place. Baby, we did it. We’re back. The dream doesn’t end there.”