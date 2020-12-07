Armed robbery reported at Salisbury Dollar Tree

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Sunday morning at a Dollar Tree store.
The robbery was reported by workers at the Dollar Tree on Jake Alexander Boulevard at the West End Plaza, just after 10:00 am.
According to police, a man walked into the store and talked with an employee about an online job application that he said he had submitted. After they spoke, the man followed the worker into the store office and pulled put a knife.
The worker gave the man cash and he left on foot. The robber was described as a tall black man, wearing a black face mask, gray toboggan, black jogging pants, and a plaid jacket that contained the colors tan, green, red, and black.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-649-5245. Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
