Who gets COVID-19 vaccines first? Officials say healthcare workers, people at risk, those in long-term facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine could be in their hands within days, even possibly as early as Dec. 15, if approved and cleared to be distributed.
Health officials expect their first vaccine shipment to contain about 85,000 doses.
While doses will be in short supply early on, officials are making plans on who will be eligible to receive the vaccine first.
Healthcare workers, those at long-term living facilities, the elderly, and those significantly at-risk will be given vaccine priority.
“Our job is to get them to people as quickly and effectively as possible,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “North Carolina is working hard to hit the ground running once these vaccines are approved and shipped.”
Cooper said last week that North Carolina health officials are preparing to receive the vaccine produced by Pfizer, which must be held in ultra-cold storage. Health officials said early trials have shown the vaccine to be 95 percent effective.
Moderna is also working on a COVID-19 vaccine that has shown positive early results.
Officials say a COVID-19 vaccine will be free no matter if you have health insurance or not.
Tryon Medical Partners CEO Dr. Dale Owen explained what effects you could feel after taking a vaccine.
“More likely to have sensitivity at the site of injection, some redness or soreness there. Sometimes muscle aches or low-grade temperate from around one or two days. That’s been the main group of symptoms,” said Owen.
He says both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have proven to be effective during testing.
The probable vaccine comes as North Carolina is seeing a record-high spike in new cases and hospitalizations. On Sunday, the state reported 6,438 new cases and nearly 2,200 hospitalizations -- both new highs since the start of the pandemic.
“This is very worrisome,” said N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen. “We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now.”
Do you have a family member in a long-term care facility? If so, would you give the green light for them to take a COVID-19 vaccine?
