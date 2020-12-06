Town Brewing, Common Market join list of Charlotte businesses temporarily closing due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Charlotte restaurants and bars have temporarily closed their establishment, citing COVID-19 as the reason.
On Sunday, Town Brewing, on Grandin Road, and Common Market, on Tremont Avenue, announced on social media they have shut down operations.
Both of those places announced they had a staff member test positive for coronavirus.
According to the Town Brewing announcement, that staff member “had minimal interaction with customers,” but does work closely with other staff.
The brewery will be closed for deep cleaning. The remaining employees will also be tested.
“We are working towards reopening, rest assured that we will be following guidelines established by the CDC and local health authorities,” staff wrote in the release.
The Common Market South End said they are closing Sunday and Monday to have the facility sanitized and for staff to get tested.
A social media post said they will reopen on Tuesday.
“We take this very seriously and we hope you understand this decision in these trying times,” according to Common Market. “The CM family has been incredibly supportive during the past 9 months, for which we are forever thankful.”
There have been several bars/breweries that have had to close over the last week.
They include Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, The Gin Mill, Sycamore, Thomas Street Tavern and The Workman’s Friend.
On Sunday, North Carolina reported its eighth-straight day record-high new COVID-19 cases with 6,400+. There are also 2,200 people hospitalized.
List of Charlotte bars/restaurants temporarily closed due to COVID-19:
- Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Yancey Road
- Thomas Street Tavern, Thomas Ave
- Gin Mill, S. Tryon Street
- Sycamore Brewing Company, Hawkins Street
- VBGB Beer Hall & Garden, Hamilton Street
- The Workman’s Friend, Central Avenue
- Town Brewing, Grandin Road
- Common Market, Tremont Avenue
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.