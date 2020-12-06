Romain Grosjean says goodbye to Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team, Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP

“I’m happy to have finished my first grand prix – that was the goal,” said Fittipaldi. “I had a good battle at the end with Jack (Aitken), and I had Kevin (Magnussen) in front of me as well. It was good to get some action in there. My pace was quite good from mid-race through to the end. At the restart I was trying to fight, but I was conscious at the same time that the goal was to finish. I’ve learned a lot for my next race, that’s the most important thing. It’s very difficult nowadays to make it to Formula 1 but I can say I’ve finished a Formula 1 race. I’m thankful to the team for the opportunity.”