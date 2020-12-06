Romain Grosjean says goodbye to Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team, Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean left Bahrain to return home to Switzerland where he will receive on-going medical treatment on the burns he suffered on the back of his hands at the Bahrain Grand Prix – Sunday 29 November. As a result, Grosjean will not attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next week with Haas F1 Team – the season finale of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship scheduled to have been the Frenchman’s final race with the American team.
Pietro Fittipaldi, subbing for Grosjean at the Sakhir Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit, finished p17 for Haas F1 Team. Teammate Kevin Magnussen finished p15 in Bahrain. Fittipaldi and Magnussen will race for Haas F1 Team in Abu Dhabi, 11-13 December.
“It is with great sadness that I will not be able to do my final race in Abu Dhabi and be with the team there,” said Romain Grosjean. “We’ve tried as much as we could with the doctor to recover and to repair my hand, but the risk of racing is too big for my recovery and my health. So, the decision was made that I’m not going to race. It’s one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it’s obviously one of the wisest. I will miss the team, but I will be supporting them as ever.”
“I’m naturally very sorry that Romain will miss what was going to be his final race with Haas F1 Team,” stated Guenther Steiner, team principal Haas F1 Team. “But we are all in agreement that he has to take the best course of action regarding his treatment and recovery from last Sunday’s incident. Romain has shown exceptional bravery and amazing spirit over the last few days – we know how badly he wanted to be able to return to the cockpit of the VF-20 in Abu Dhabi. And we all would have loved him to have been there too.”
Steiner continued, “Romain believed in our Formula 1 project at the very start, he committed to drive for us before we’d even built a car. There is no doubting the determination and sheer effort he has put into helping us to achieve what we have as a young team in Formula 1. We will forever be grateful for that belief and commitment. It is those qualities, his drive and ambition, that I’m sure will aid him on his recovery. On behalf of Gene Haas and myself, together with the whole Haas F1 Team operation, we wish Romain well and a return to full health.”
When interviewed by WBTV in September, 2016, before his first race with Haas F1 Team, Grosjean talked about the excitement he felt when he visited the team headquarters in Kannapolis.
“I love it, I’m passionate about racing even before being a Formula One driver,” Frenchman Grosjean said. “To see that all the teams are in the same area and the statue of Dale Earnhardt, it’s big and I really like it.”
Sergio Perez scored his first Formula One victory on Sunday, taking the top podium spot in Bahrain. Esteban Ocon finished second, Lance Stroll, the Racing Point teammate of Sergio Perez, also was on the podium after a p3 finish.
Magnussen started from 15th position on Pirelli’s P Zero Red soft tires and profited from drama elsewhere to move into 12th spot, executing a customary good start. Magnussen battled firmly among Haas F1 Team’s usual rivals throughout the race, running a two-stop strategy, coming in for Yellow mediums on lap 26 and then again for additional softs on lap 56. Magnussen retained that set for the rest of the 87-lap encounter and crossed the finish line in 15th position.
“We were just slow today, there was no chance for us to do anything. We weren’t able to compete; the pace just wasn’t there for us. No matter what happened in the race we’d have needed a lot of people to not finish to be able to reach the points. It was a tough race, you always hope something can happen, but it didn’t today. We’ll look at everything tonight and see if there are any positives we can take from the day,” Magnussen said.
Fittipaldi started his maiden Formula 1 race from 20th position on soft tires and gained four positions to hold 16th place through the early stint. Fittipaldi came in on lap 33 for medium rubber, then again on lap 56 for softs – he pitted for a third and final time on lap 64 for soft tires once again when the Safety Car was deployed. Fittipaldi stayed out of trouble for the remainder of the race to get a full distance under his belt first time out, greeting the checkered flag in 17th.
“I’m happy to have finished my first grand prix – that was the goal,” said Fittipaldi. “I had a good battle at the end with Jack (Aitken), and I had Kevin (Magnussen) in front of me as well. It was good to get some action in there. My pace was quite good from mid-race through to the end. At the restart I was trying to fight, but I was conscious at the same time that the goal was to finish. I’ve learned a lot for my next race, that’s the most important thing. It’s very difficult nowadays to make it to Formula 1 but I can say I’ve finished a Formula 1 race. I’m thankful to the team for the opportunity.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.