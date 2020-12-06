First Alert: A showery start to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure over the Carolinas will drift offshore today allowing for clouds to gradually increase as afternoon readings hold in the seasonal middle 50s.
A quick-moving disturbance will drift south of the region on Monday, bringing with it the chance for a little wintry mix across the mountains and a couple of spotty showers elsewhere late tonight into Monday.
At this point, Monday’s system is not shaping up to be a big deal, but wet weather – and that wintry mix in the mountains – could impact your plans, so a First Alert has been hoisted, just to provide a little “heads up” as to what’s coming our way at the start of the workweek.
Overnight lows will drop to near 40° around Charlotte – colder 30s in the mountains – and highs on Monday will struggle to get out of the chilly 40s across the Piedmont but hold in the 30s in the High Country where up to an inch of snow and sleet could accumulate.
Looking ahead, sunshine is forecast to return for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will hold near 50° on Tuesday, followed by milder middle 50s midweek before we warm into the lower 60s Thursday and Friday.
Hope you have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
