First Alert Monday: Scattered rain for the Piedmont, with snow in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will be possible overnight into Monday with a rain-snow mix to snow likely for the NC mountains.
Monday morning low temperatures will range from around 40 degrees for the Piedmont to around 30 degrees for the mountains.
Monday will not be a washout, yet scattered rain showers will be possible during the day with mostly cloudy skies.
The mountains will likely have snow showers during the day with a dusting to 1 inch of snow possible with 3 to 4 inches in the higher elevations.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 3500 feet in Avery County. Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 50 degrees in the Piedmont to the lower 30s for the mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop Tuesday through Friday, with a gradual warming trend through the week. For the piedmont, high temperatures will be in the lower 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with lower 60s Thursday and Friday. The mountains will have highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 50s for Thursday and Friday.
Another round of scattered rain showers is possible for next weekend, as a cold front will move into the region. Weekend high temperatures look to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs.
Stay safe and warm!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
