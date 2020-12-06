Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to learn next steps in lawsuit filed against district over remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As some Charlotte Mecklenburg School board members push for the district to move to fully remote learning due to high community COVID-19 numbers, the board is also facing another battle.
This week, CMS is expected to find out the next moves in a lawsuit filed against the district.
Several CMS parents filed a lawsuit in September because they felt like the CMS board failed its students with remote learning.
A copy of that lawsuit shows the parents believe remote learning failed for students with special needs, students who come from low-income families and students who don’t have access to technology for remote learning. The lawsuit asked a judge to issue a preliminary injunction which would force CMS to bring students back to the schools. From there, it asks for a jury trial.
“I don’t believe that our board is weighing the risks of having kids at home full time,” said Natalie Foy, a CMS parent who initially filed the lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for that lawsuit, and later that day is a regularly schedule CMS board meeting.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.