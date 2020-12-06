Carter’s 3 TDs help carry N. Carolina past W. Carolina 49-9

Michael Carter rushes for 1 of his 3 TD as North Carolina beats Western Carolina on Senior Day. (Source: Atlantic Coast Conference/ACC)
By Bob Sutton (Associated Press) | December 6, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 12:02 AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Michael Carter ran for three touchdowns and Sam Howell threw two touchdown passes as North Carolina beat Western Carolina 49-9 in its home finale.

Howell completed 20 of 23 first-half passes as the Tar Heels rang up a 42-3 lead by halftime. It was a strong bounce-back performance following a loss a week earlier to undefeated Notre Dame.

Western Carolina wrapped up an abbreviated fall schedule with an 0-3 record, though it scored first-quarter points for the first time this season.

