As US nears 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, #IWearAMaskBecause hashtag urges fellow Americans to remain vigilant

The CDC has said that the more people who wear masks consistently and correctly, the more protected communities will be. COVID-19 is mostly transmitted by respiratory droplets, which are easily spread when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk or breathe, the CDC has said. The organization has also warned that some particles are airborne and can linger in the air, putting people at risk of contracting the virus even if they are more than six feet away from others, and especially if they are indoors in a poorly ventilated area.