Local businesses adapt to cold weather amid ongoing pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As temperatures continue to drop, local businesses are quickly adapting to the weather change and ongoing pandemic.
At The Goodyear House in Charlotte, heated igloos are a hot commodity.
“People love them. People like them a lot,” said general manager Sean Potter. “There are some that love them because it is something cool and unique. There are others that love them because you’re dining in a bubble. While we do ensure that our tables are six feet apart, there are some people that want that extra layer of protection which is a plastic bubble over your table.”
Inside the igloos, or “bubble,” there are holiday-themed decorations, a table and a heater. They are also sanitized after each use.
With the winter months, social distancing and mask requirements came the need for new ideas.
“We actually started thinking about the igloos...July, August. We were able to expand our back patio to include basically the same amount of seats that we lost in the inside when the pandemic first happen,” Potter said.
For an igloo, reservations must be made. Each reservation is given for a specific time block.
“Two-hour blocks. Gives us 15-20 minutes between reservations to be able to zip down flaps, zip up the front, make sure it is aired out. We use a clean sanitation solution,” added Potter.
They’re not the only business having to adjust as the temperatures drop.
“We’ve thrown some heaters outside to keep some kind of warmth out there,” said Hattie’s Tap and Tavern bar manager Rich McLellan.
A food menu has also been added.
“We started it maybe three weeks ago or so...mostly because it was starting to get cold outside and that was the only way we can allow people inside,” he said.
McLellan says about 15 people can sit inside and another 30 outside with current capacity restrictions.
“We are already having to close at 11 p.m., following all the guidelines that we have to. It’s already frustrating for that. Now, less people are going to be motivated to come because who wants to sit outside in that...let’s be honest,” he said.
