Kentucky runs past Gamecocks in lopsided win

South Carolina seemed to get off to a good start. With Kevin Harris leading the charge on the opening drive, the Gamecocks made their way into Kentucky territory. Carolina appeared to score on the first drive with a pass from Luke Doty to Shi Smith, but a penalty wiped those points off the scoreboard. Moments later, the Gamecocks tried to get on the board with a Parker White field goal, but the 38-yard attempt was no good.