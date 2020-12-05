First weekend of Christmas Town USA display kicks off with COVID-19 precautions

MCADENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pandemic has not stopped a local Christmas staple from adapting to make sure the Christmas spirit still shines bright even from inside your car.
Saturday kicked off the first full weekend of the annual Christmas Town USA light display.
This year marked 65 years of lights, holiday cheer and festivities in McAdenville, N.C.
The town did have to make some changes this year due to COVID-19 which included encouraging people to view the lights from their cars, social distancing, and masks.
“We all have our masks and just making sure social distancing but it doesn’t mean that the happiness and the excitement of the holidays needs to end,” said visitor Diana Groubard who recently moved from New York.
The tree lighting and yule log ceremonies were also canceled and the annual 5K is being held virtually, but many people were still excited to see the lights and decorations.
“I’m mostly looking forward to just sitting in my car and looking at all the Christmas lights going through the neighborhood,” said Cade Barnes who traveled to see the lights with his family.
The lights also mean a bright moment for small businesses nearby, like Mona’s Boutiques and Gifts who welcomed back their regulars and newcomers.
“We’re still recuperating from being closed for seven and a half weeks from back in March through the beginning of May and seeing this is just really awesome,” said owner Mona Fore.
McAdenville native Jeff Fore said that he enjoys seeing people come to visit annually, but says this also reflects all that the town has to offer.
“It’s the community spirit and really the good will that exists here because McAdenville is a great town but more importantly it’s got great people,” said Jeff Fore.
The light display runs from now until Dec. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
