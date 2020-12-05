Dry for Sunday with rain chances Sunday night into Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will be clear and cold with overnight low temperatures at or below freezing for most of the WBTV viewing area.
Sunday morning low temperatures will be around 30 degrees for the piedmont with the mid-20s for the mountains.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s for the Piedmont and mid-40s for the mountains.
Scattered rain showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday with a rain-snow mix to snow possible for the NC mountains by Monday morning.
Monday morning low temperatures will range from the upper 30s for the Piedmont to around 30 degrees for the mountains.
Monday will not be a washout yet some passing rain showers will be possible at times during the day with breaks of sunshine as well.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 50 degrees for the piedmont, with upper 30s for the mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop Tuesday through Friday with a gradual warming trend through the week.
For Piedmont, high temperatures will be in the lower 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with lower 60s Thursday and Friday. The mountains will have highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 50 degrees for Thursday and Friday.
Extended weather models do not have great consistency for next weekend, yet scattered rain showers look possible with cool temperatures continuing.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.