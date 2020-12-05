Dry and seasonal weekend

Another quick-moving disturbance will drift south of the region on Monday, bringing with it the chance for a little wintry mix across the mountains and a couple of spotty showers elsewhere late Sunday night into Monday. At this point, Monday’s system is not shaping up to be a big deal, and sunshine is forecast to return for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will knock-back to near 50° Monday and Tuesday, followed by milder middle 50s midweek before we warm into the lower 60s Thursday and Friday.