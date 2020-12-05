Dry and seasonal weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind last night’s storm system, high pressure is building into the Carolinas and will set up shop through the weekend. Sunshine will be plentiful today with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s. A chilly breeze will also be noticeable for the better part of the day.
Clear skies and colder conditions are forecast tonight with most neighborhoods dropping back into the 20s.
Sunday will bring more sunshine, though there may be a bit more cloudiness around during the back end of the day. Afternoon readings will hold in the seasonal middle 50s.
Another quick-moving disturbance will drift south of the region on Monday, bringing with it the chance for a little wintry mix across the mountains and a couple of spotty showers elsewhere late Sunday night into Monday. At this point, Monday’s system is not shaping up to be a big deal, and sunshine is forecast to return for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will knock-back to near 50° Monday and Tuesday, followed by milder middle 50s midweek before we warm into the lower 60s Thursday and Friday.
Hope you have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
