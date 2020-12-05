Autopsy: soldier found dead in North Carolina decapitated

By Associated Press | December 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 4:03 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (Associated Press) - An autopsy has found a Fort Bragg soldier found dead this summer on North Carolina’s Outer Banks was decapitated.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez’s death was a homicide, but the cause of death remains undetermined because only his head was available for examination.

Roman-Martinez was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He was reported missing May 23, while on a Memorial Day weekend camping trip with friends at Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Roman-Martinez was a native of Chino, California.

The Army says he was last seen May 22 at a campsite on the park’s South Core Banks.

