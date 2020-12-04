Woman calls WBTV Investigates for help with sewage running through front yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV investigation is getting much needed help tonight for one local woman who had sewage running through her yard.
By the end of July, after moving into her new home in Dallas, Ayesha Hayman noticed what she thought was water running down the front of her yard. But it wasn’t.
“It’s a brand new home, which I moved in in June, and it has given me nothing but problems,” she explained while showing the problem. “That is actual sewage running down my front yard for almost three months. And it smells.”
Hayman says the contractors with LGI Builders, Wesson Septic Tank, came out to pump the tank.
“He advised me that it should not have happened, and then he said it shouldn’t happen again.”
But it did – repeatedly.
At that point, Hayman contacted Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services and said a health department representative came out to assess the land at the end of August.
“He pretty much told me engineering of the septic tank was not proper for this plot of land,” she said. “He said that he would have to re-engineer or re-design a septic layout for this land.”
She says the representative said he would resend LGI a new permit of the re-engineered design for the tank, but several months passed and nothing happened.
A spokesman for Gaston County acknowledged in a statement that the county issued an incorrect permit for the septic tank and said the county was working with the home builder and septic company to get the correct tank installed.
Read Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services’ full statement below:
“Gaston County strives to provide the best work possible for its residents, and when an error is made, to correct that error and make a situation right.
“In the case of Ms. Hayman, the County acknowledges it issued an incorrect permit for the septic tank installation. The County has worked with the homeowner, the homebuilder and Wesson Septic to get a new system installed for the homeowner.
“The county issued a check to cover the cost of the work to be done. Ms. Hayman signed the release letter on Oct. 29, at which time the repair work could begin in earnest.
“However, heavy rains on Nov. 12 caused a delay, as the ground needs to be dry enough for the work to occur.
“Wesson Septic advised our staff on Nov. 20 that the tanks had been pumped to begin drying out the septic system prior to installing the repair.
“The County is committed to providing the best services to its residents and is looking at additional quality assurance measures to further limit mistakes like these from happening.”
WBTV called Wesson Septic and they said the job had to be done in stages. They went out to pump the septic tank because the ground was saturated.
They had hoped to be finished, but didn’t have enough staff.
Finally, on December 2, after WBTV’S calls, Hayman says the project was completed.
“WBTV really helped out with just showing a message – not a negative message. but just a message of ‘hey, holding people accountable is important, facts are also important,’” Hayman said.
The county agreed to pay $9,750 for the repair and re-installation of the septic system.
