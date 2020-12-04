WBTV #1 Again in November

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV was once again the most-watched local station sign-on to sign-off among adults in the Carolinas, a title it has held or shared for each of the past 5 months. The CBS affiliate also dominated the coveted 25 to 54-year-old demographic in afternoon and early evening newscasts, spurred by substantial growth at 6 pm.
“This is a result of hard work and focus,” said WBTV Vice President and General Manager Scott Dempsey. “We set a goal to grow at 6 pm and through the tremendous efforts of our news team, particularly with our On Your Side Investigations and extended Election coverage, we’re seeing the payoff.”
WBTV News at 6 pm grew 10% over October and 5% over November 2019 to take the top spot among 25-54-year-olds. WBTV News also saw wins at Noon, 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 5 pm, and 5:30 pm.
It was a great November Sweeps for QC Morning and QC@3, the lifestyle talkers from WBTV’s QC Life team. At 9 am, QC Morning grew by 13% over last November to earn a share of the top spot. QC@3, in just its second November ratings period since launching in 2019, shot up by 40% to take the top spot at 3 pm in the 25-54 demo.
Ratings in the Charlotte television market, the 23rd largest in the nation, are measured monthly by Nielsen Research. The December 2020 ratings period started December 3 and measures through the 30th.
Source: Nielsen LPM data; November 2019, October 2020, and November 2020
About WBTV
