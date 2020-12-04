WBTV #1 Again in November

It was a great November Sweeps for QC Morning and QC@3, the lifestyle talkers from WBTV’s QC Life team. At 9 am, QC Morning grew by 13% over last November to earn a share of the top spot. QC@3, in just its second November ratings period since launching in 2019, shot up by 40% to take the top spot at 3 pm in the 25-54 demo.