Some N.C. mountains choose-and-cut lots running out of Christmas trees

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s early in December but some Christmas tree choose-and-cut lots in the North Carolina mountains may close for the season after this weekend.
Growers say almost all of the trees allotted for 2020 sales have already been cut.
Staying open could mean starting to cut down next year’s crop. In Pineola, Steve Watson’s Twin Pines Nursery will remain open all the way to Christmas Day.
Watson says if there’s any year people need to have a tree, it’s this one.
As a result, he says he will cut trees destined for next year if necessary.
“If people want to buy em, I’m gonna sell em,” Watson said.
Business this year has been booming, say growers.
“One of the best years we’ve had in ages,” Watson said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.