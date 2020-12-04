Shon Barnes, former Salisbury PD Deputy Chief, finalist for chief’s job in Madison, WI

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shon Barnes, the former Deputy Chief with the Salisbury Police Department, is one of four finalists for the top job in the Madison, WI, Police Department.
Barnes served for three years in Salisbury, leaving in August of this year. Barnes had a varied background in law enforcement, with a career spanning nearly two decades serving the City of Greensboro Police Department before coming to Salisbury.
As Salisbury’s deputy police chief, Barnes directed the department’s community oriented policing initiative and neighborhood problem solving.
Barnes is currently serving as the director of training and professional development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago.
The search began for a new chief in Madison after former chief Mike Koval abruptly retired on Sept. 29, 2019, in a blog post. According to Madison.com and The Cap Times, acting Chief Vic Wahl led the department through “a challenging year that included the coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented protests and demonstrations over police brutality.”
According to the newspaper, Madison’s Police and Fire Commission, the hiring body for police chief, will conduct final interviews of the candidates Dec. 8 in a closed session. The PFC will hold a special meeting Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. to deliberate the final candidates with the option to continue discussion December 14.
