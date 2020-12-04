Sen. Loeffler’s campaign team member killed in crash was from Bulloch Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A campaign team member for Sen. Kelly Loeffler was killed in a crash on Interstate 16 in Pooler on Friday.
The Pooler Police Department confirmed that Harrison Deal, who was from Bulloch County, was killed in the crash on eastbound I-16 near Pooler Parkway on Friday at about 10 a.m. Pooler Police responded to the scene and found three vehicles on fire.
Deal was killed in the crash. Three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Sen. Loeffler was scheduled to make an appearance at a campaign rally in Savannah with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue. Rep. Doug Collins made an announcement that Sen. Loeffler did not make the trip.
Sen. Loeffler tweeted a statement about Deal’s death.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also tweeted a statement and photo about Deal. Gov. Kemp called Deal, the “Kemp son and brother we never had.”
Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp did not make the trip to Savannah to greet Vice President Pence.
